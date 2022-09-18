Sky Cams
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday.

According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m.

The driver was asked to step out of the car but instead left the scene.

Police say, the driver drove onto Interstate 95 North, exited on Hwy 144 (exit 90), and the chase ended before the Ft. Stewart gate.

Georgia State Patrol and Ft. Stewart Military Police assisted in this matter.

The chase lasted for 15 minutes. Two of the traffic team cars were damaged and towed.

No injuries were reported.

The driver is a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm during this event.

Lastly, the driver was arrested and is currently facing multiple charges to include DUI Drugs, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, and multiple others.

