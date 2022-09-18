Sky Cams
Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala Saturday night.

The Latin-themed gala celebrated the accomplishments of local Hispanic business owners, and community leaders.

This is the first time they’ve been able to host the event since 2019 around 300 attendees gathered to highlight the importance of Hispanic culture in the Savannah area.

“We’re celebrating the achievement of Hispanic-owned businesses, our members, and the community as a whole. The community has helped the hispanic chamber grow as we have grown.”

After dinner, attendees could head to the dance floor for salsa night! Proceeds will support the chamber’s Young Entrepreneur Program, an afterschool and summer program that educates local middle and high school students on how to run their own business.

