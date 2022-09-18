One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

