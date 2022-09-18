Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County

(KLTV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double shooting
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal
Play of the Week
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
1200 block of 71st Street
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
PHOTO: A mountain lion at the St. Louis Zoo.
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

Latest News

Double shooting
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal
Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber
Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala
Children’s Hospital
Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital NICU celebrates milestones
Wagfest
Savannah Kennel Club hosts Wagfest