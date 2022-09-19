Sky Cams
Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This next event seems like every dad’s dream and it’s for a good cause.

The annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event at The Club at Savannah Harbor benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Sunday marked the start of the two-day long event, that helps raise money to support critically ill children and their families right here in the coastal empire.

The event featured a casino experience where attendees could test their luck at various Vegas-style games.

Organizers say it’s the groups second-largest event of the year, and they’re expected to raise more than 150,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.

“We’re an operation that’s 24/7/365. We never shut during COVID, we don’t shut at Christmas or holidays, we have to keep the lights on and the doors open. We get to do that because of events like this, that are so amazing that this community is philanthropic and giving. We’re blessed to have this.

Monday is the Ronald Open golf tournament with more than 140 golfers.

That tees off at 10:00 a.m.

