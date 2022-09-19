Beaufort Co. Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department preparing for national drug addiction recovery month

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For national drug and alcohol addiction recovery month, one Lowcountry community is trying to tackle the stigma of asking for help head on.

Here at the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department, better know as BCADAD, efforts to help those fighting addiction go year-round but they say the national spotlight brought by recovery month helps them get the message out that much more.

“This is a disease that often times people in the public need to have an education about that it’s not easy for somebody that’s in the throes of their addiction to turn that around without getting help, and it’s also I think important for people to get the message of hope that people with this disease can get better,” Director Steve Donaldson said.

National Recovery Month was recently recognized at a county council meeting, highlighting it further in this community.

Donaldson says attention like that helps get rid of the stigma surrounding drug and alcohol addiction recovery, and in Beaufort County this office helps around 750 to 1000 people a year.

If you or someone you know needs help fighting addiction.

