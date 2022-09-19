Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the lower-70s for most, with some scattered showers/drizzly fog anywhere from the coast through the I-95 corridor.

Throughout the day, I’ll continue tracking more small shower chances into the afternoon. However, these should remain in our coastal and inland south regions. These rain chances will determine what high temperatures look like tomorrow.

Right now, I’ll look for more mid to upper-80s in Savannah and other coastal areas with more upper-80s for our inland areas. Going into the rest of the week, I’ll look for more isolated coastal showers Tuesday morning. However, after that rain becomes less likely through the mid-week as we have high-pressure move into the southeast. This will bring more sunshine and hotter temperatures to the area each afternoon.

By Wednesday and Thursday, I’ll look for highs in the lower 90s. Then, our next cold front should push in. Bringing high back into the upper to mid-80s next weekend with a few more rain chances. Even though this will cause hotter temps, the timing could not be any better. Both this and the cold front is what will be keeping Tropical Storm Fiona off the east coast and heading back out to the Atlantic as a hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.