Effingham County elementary schools plan to have school resource officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon Effingham County’s youngest scholars, those in elementary schools, will have school resource officers on campus making sure they’re safe just in case of an emergency.

“It could happen here just like it did in Uvalde, Texas.”

As children walk these halls, adults like the Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie are worried that elementary schools have been targets for mass shootings.

“If you have any of these types of school shootings most of them happen, it seems like, in an elementary environment. We just want to have somebody on the scene there so if something happens, we got an officer on duty that can handle that situation,” Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said.

Middle and high schools in Effingham County have had SROs for years. Effingham County Superintendent Yancy Ford says they’ve been able to get SRO’s in some elementary schools with the help of Rincon, Springfield and Guyton Police. Now, they’re working on getting them into five elementary schools outside of city limits.

“Resource officers in elementary schools not only are going to hopefully provide some safety measures, another eye on the premises and the building looking around, making sure the place is safe but also more importantly just building that partnership with parents and children,” Effingham County School Superintendent Yancy Ford said.

Sheriff McDuffie says the Effingham County Commission is expected to allocate more money to the sheriff’s office who will hire the SROs.

McDuffie is already having a hard time filling positions at the sheriff’s office and it may not be easy to fill five more SRO positions.

“I think we’re going to struggle trying to find them but we’ve had a few applications come in.”

They plan to have the SROs in these elementary schools by winter break.

