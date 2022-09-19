Sky Cams
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage

By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Effingham County Sheriff’s office is also dealing with staff vacancies.

Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he has only half the jail officers and deputies he needs here at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office limiting some of their efforts.

“It’s difficult. I mean it’s a lot of extra work.”

In the jail, Sheriff McDuffie says they only need 32 officers to be fully staffed, yet they’re staff is cut by more than half with 18 officer vacancies.

“In the jail, we’ve actually had to go to an almost mandatory overtime position.”

Sheriff McDuffie says out of 32 deputy positions, he has 14 vacancies for men and women out on the street. Despite the shortage, they’re getting the same amount of calls—about 6 thousand a month. The shortage is also keeping them from patrolling neighborhoods as a precautionary measure.

“It has limited what we can do as far as what we call ‘free patrol’ because they’re riding calls and their going from call to call and that stopped a lot of that. A lot of people just like to deputies in their subdivision, in their area and their part of the county but it’s been difficult,” Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy Mcduffie said.

He says they will have some recruiting events starting in Oct.

