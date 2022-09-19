Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income.

As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.

Nancy Stephens bought the winning ticket and came up from Savannah to pick up her new Chevy Blazer. The hospital teamed with nearby Kyle Durrence Chevrolet as a way to raise money but also give supporters a chance to win.

“We never expected to win. I actually told Mike that even if we don’t win, we’ve done a good thing for the community,” said Stephens.

“One of the things we do is look at ways we can subsidize and support what we do so we can be here for the long term,” said Evans Memorial CEO Bill Lee.

Supporters purchased more than 600 tickets for the drawing. The funds help the hospital continue to offer healthcare even as they struggle with rising costs and a volume of patients who’re uninsured or underinsured.

And Lee says they will likely look at doing this again next year if possible.

