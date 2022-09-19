Garden City police searching for woman, considered armed and dangerous

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating Taneecia Williams, for the Murder of James Ancrum.

Police say she is 25 years old, 5′02″ in height, and she weighs 200 pounds.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators ask for anyone with information on Taneecia’s location or any information pertaining to this homicide to call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Lt. Rodriguez at 912-656-2715.

You can also remain anonymous and contact Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org; or submit a tip using Tip411 by sending an anonymous tip by texting keyword GARDENCITY to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.