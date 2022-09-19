Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022.

Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.

At the Union Rotunda, students campaigned for their favorite Homecoming Queen and King candidates.

“It’s a chance we get to de-stress from classes. It’s also a time we get to show our true Eagle pride. The student groups come out and show their creativity,” said Brandon Moore, university programming board.

This Saturday’s game against Ball State gives hundreds of alumni the chance to come back, for football but also to visit campus.

Different alumni groups - from football players to fraternities to various degree programs will have reunions over the weekend too.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.