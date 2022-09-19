Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 09-19-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of low pressure is off the Golden Isles coastline and scattered showers are moving from the Atlantic on shore; sprinkles to brief downpours can be expected through the rest of the evening. It’ll be 80° at 7:25pm sunset with a mix of sun and showers. Drier air builds in through the overnight.

Daybreak Tuesday 69° with mostly sunny skies, afternoon high 91° with high pressure in control.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon highs will be 93° with some mid 90s “around”.

We’re tracking a cold front Thursday night and while it’s going to sweep in a cool us off, it’ll be a dry cold front.

Friday morning won’t feel like a cold front passed; with temps near 70°, but afternoon highs will only be about 80° with a northeast breeze 10-15pmh.

Saturday morning will be much cooler with temps in the mid to upper 50s west of I-95, 60° in Savannah and the afternoon will be warm with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Hurricane Fiona will be tracking well offshore through the end of this week.

Rip Currents: Reports from the nearby buoys and the NWPS guidance indicates that fore-running swells around 3 feet every 11-13 seconds from Hurricane Fiona will impact the beaches today. That along with northeast and east winds around 15 mph will support a Moderate Risk of rip currents at all beaches. Long period swells from distant Tropical Cyclone Fiona will continue through the end of this week.

Stay safe!

~JErtle

