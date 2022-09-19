Sky Cams
Jewish Educational Alliance hosting vintage circus theme gala

Jewish Educational Alliance
Jewish Educational Alliance(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah took on a vintage circus theme Sunday.

It’s all part of the JEA’s Annual Gala. The even featured performances from aerialists and live music.

The gala benefits the JEA’s educational and community programs.

Organizers say it also the first opportunity to host the event without widespread COVID impacts.

“This is, of course, a fundraiser, but also an opportunity for us to gather again as a community. This is our first one back indoors in three year. So, it’s just nice, in addition to, of course raising money for all of these programs, to be able to get together again.”

The gala featured a silent auction as well as circus-themed catering.

