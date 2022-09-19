Plans for The Sugar Shack to be discussed at commission meeting

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Sugar Shack on Tybee Island was officially sold to new owners after it went up for sale in May. So, a big question on many peoples’ minds is “what are their plans for the business moving forward?”

The Sugar Shack is a popular place on the island and has been for more than 50 years. It’s known for its ice cream, which according to the plans they submitted to the planning commission won’t be changing, but they are looking to add some new elements.

The Sugar Shack’s new management tells me they’re looking forward to presenting their development plans to the planning commission at tonight’s commission meeting. The proposal states that they’ll still be selling ice cream.

But that they want to also operate as a candy store and a place where people can rent out bikes and golf carts, which would be a new addition. Also, according to the management, The Sugar Shack name isn’t changing.

Elaine McGruder, who’s on planning commission says she was surprised to see their plans. She says this is the second new business owner, on the island, who has applied for a permit to rent out golf carts.

She says there are still many questions she has for them that she hopes they’ll get to clear up at the meeting.

“Of course that place is already in commercial area, so legally as far as the application it should be ok. I just don’t know about the parking places and I don’t know how many golf carts because it doesn’t say. The application doesn’t say how many they want.”

McGruder says another question she has is how they’d plan to make sure the golf carts that leave their lot don’t get driven down Butler Avenue since they aren’t allowed to. She says the commission is just the first stop in the approval process.

The application will then go to the city for a vote. The commission meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the public safety building.

