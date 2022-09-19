Sky Cams
Registered nurse discusses National Suicide Prevention Month

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone - regardless of age, gender or background.

These thoughts often indicate more serious issues worthy of attention. Suicide can often be the result of an untreated mental health condition.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and with that in mind, Alison King, an RN for United Healthcare joined Morning Break to talk about a topic that can often be taboo.

Call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

