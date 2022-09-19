Salvation Army preparing for Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army of Savannah is gearing up for its 18th annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair, set to take place Tuesday.

The Resource and Job fair has been virtual for the last several years, but this year, it’s back in person at the Salvation Army Community Center.

The Salvation Army is working with the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Union Mission to put on the fair.

There will be 25 local companies there to discuss job opportunities with those in attendance, as well as other organizations to provide free clothing, haircuts, flu shots, and health screenings for COVID and HIV.

The Salvation Army has worked with local shelters and other organizations to get the word out about the fair to people struggling with homelessness, especially veterans, though it is open to everybody.

Linda James, the Center of Hope Director for the Salvation Army, says in the 18 years they’ve had the fair, she’s personally seen the positive impact it has.

“A lot of times we’ll see more individuals coming to the shelter, but also connecting the vets to those needed resources, to medication, to healthcare, to jobs. I think it benefits the community widely in finding individuals for the jobs that are open, but also giving them the resources they need to make it past each day,” James said.

To make sure that as many folks make there as possible, trollies will begin making stops at various squares at 7 a.m. and take people to the Community Center.

The job and resource fair does run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

