Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department fired an officer following a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month.

Police say, Keith Lemarcus Roland, 23, has been employed with SPD since March 2020 and was assigned to the Central Precinct.

Savannah police were notified of a domestic dispute involving Roland at a home in the Chatham County Police Department’s jurisdiction.

The Chatham County Police Department launched an investigation into the incident.

Roland was placed on administrative leave. After that, an administrative investigation with its Internal Affairs Division was launched.

The Chatham County Police Department arrested Roland on charges of aggravated assault-DVA and terroristic threats-DVA.

