Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight

prison death statistics
prison death statistics(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) says he has some shocking new details to reveal around deaths in American prisons.

Ossoff is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He and the committee’s ranking member, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wi.), announced they will hold a hearing on Tuesday “on their bipartisan investigation into uncounted deaths in America’s prisons and jails.”

Ossoff told Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, “We will be revealing some shocking findings about a lack of oversight, a wide spread, lack of oversight of deaths in prisons and jails in America.”

Johnson said, “I’ve worked very cooperatively with the chairman of the Subcommittee Investigations, and this is largely based on a GAO report which will highlight in this hearing.”

In a press release, Johnson added, “The Department of Justice has yet again attempted to undermine the duties of this Subcommittee to carry out its constitutional oversight responsibilities. I look forward to questioning them on their lack of transparency at our hearing on the Department’s inadequate implementation of the Death in Custody Reporting Act.”

The U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to Gray Television’s request for a comment on the upcoming hearing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Double shooting
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
1200 block of 71st Street
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
MGN
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Secretary of State’s office investigating primary, runoff elections in McIntosh Co.
Secretary of State’s office investigating primary, runoff elections in McIntosh Co.
Secretary of State’s office investigating primary, runoff elections in McIntosh Co.
Liberty Co. residents to vote on SPLOST extension
Liberty Co. residents to vote on SPLOST extension
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions