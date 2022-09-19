Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Springfield man arrested on rape, child molestation charges

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Springfield man was arrested on sexual assault charges last week.

According to the booking report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Tyler Hood faces three counts of felony sodomy, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

In the incident report, a deputy was called to a home for a report that Hood was having sexual relations with a 15-year-old and 17-year-old.

The two teenagers told the deputy that both had performed sexual acts with Hood.

One of the teens told the deputy that she felt pressured due to text messages reportedly sent from Hood.

The 15-year-old said Hood and her have been having a sexual relationship since she was 14 years old.

Hood was booked into the Effingham County Jail. According to booking records, no bond has been set.

WTOC has requested the mug shot from the sheriff’s office and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
Double shooting
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal
1200 block of 71st Street
17-year-old dead after shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

Latest News

Salvation Army
Salvation Army preparing for Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair
THE News at 5:30
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage
Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital
Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital
national drug and alcohol addiction recovery month
Beaufort Co. Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department preparing for national drug addiction recovery month