Springfield man arrested on rape, child molestation charges

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Springfield man was arrested on sexual assault charges last week.

According to the booking report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Tyler Hood faces three counts of felony sodomy, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

In the incident report, a deputy was called to a home for a report that Hood was having sexual relations with a 15-year-old and 17-year-old.

The two teenagers told the deputy that both had performed sexual acts with Hood.

One of the teens told the deputy that she felt pressured due to text messages reportedly sent from Hood.

The 15-year-old said Hood and her have been having a sexual relationship since she was 14 years old.

Hood was booked into the Effingham County Jail. According to booking records, no bond has been set.

WTOC has requested the mug shot from the sheriff’s office and is waiting to hear back.

