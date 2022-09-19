Sky Cams
‘There must be justice:’ Mother looking for answers after son killed in Claxton

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving mother is asking for her community’s help in finding answers after the shooting death of her son.

18-year-old Erick Brown, Jr. was shot and killed at a house party in Claxton in January, according to the Georgia bureau of Investigation.

Calls for answers in Claxton this weekend as family and friends of Erick Brown Jr. marched through the city.

“There must be justice, there must be peace and there must be closure to this.”

Brown who was known as EJ was shot and killed at a Claxton house party back in January according to investigators.

His mother says the pain of her 18-year-old son’s death still lingers more than 8 months later.

“We will never be able to embrace him again. It’s like a bad dream and we have not waken up from it yet,” EJ’s Mother Willie Mae Brown said.

Brown’s family members say there were roughly 150 people at the house party.

The mayor from the neighboring town of Daisy has been outspoken on this case and is urging for more to be to address gun violence.

“Power to keep these tragedies from happening not just in our community but in our nation that continues to face not with the pandemic of COVID, but a pandemic gun violence,” Daisy Mayor Dr. Eddie Ball said.

He’s calling on others to help find answers as investigators have not announced any major updates.

“Those that may know something. I’ll go on record and say this, those that know something, I’m not saying be a snitch, but be a community servant and say what you know. Help the family out,” Dr. Eddie Ball said.

And even though Brown’s family continues to grieve.

“It’s not fair. I’m bleeding, really bleeding.”

They hope that marching will bring them one step closer to justice for EJ.

