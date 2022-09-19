Warming up ahead of our next cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s inland and 70s closer to the coast.

A few small showers are moving along the coast, otherwise most of us will remain dry during the morning commute pic.twitter.com/BabKDQHI3w — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 19, 2022

A few coastal showers will be possible during the morning hours, but inland communities will be dry. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers will also be possible during the afternoon, but they will be isolated in nature.

Monday Tybee Tides: 2.9′ 9:40AM I 8.1′ 3:58PM I 3.2′ 10:35PM

Monday Beach forecast: There will be a chance for coastal showers through the morning into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze around 15 miles per hour. Wave heights will be around two to three feet along with the UV index in the Very High category.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny as warmer weather builds in. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next week. Even though this is the first day of fall, temperatures will be in the mid 90s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Cooler air is expected to move in on Friday into the weekend behind a dry cold front pushing through Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend looks to be decent with morning temperatures in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Tropical forecast:

Hurricane Fiona will bring heavy rain across the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico which could lead to flooding and mudslides. Fiona is expected to continue gaining strength as it moves north and eventually northeast. We could see this storm become a major hurricane Wednesday morning, bringing potential impacts to Bermuda late Thursday into Friday. We will not see any local impacts over land but could see our rip current risk increase late in the week along the coast.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

