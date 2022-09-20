Businesses preparing for PGA tour crowds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The PGA tour’s return to Jasper County is now just one month away.

While there’s a lot of pigs on this farm.

That number doesn’t compare to the amount of golf fans on the way to the small town of Ridgeland.

Businesses like this one.

“We are actually a working farm.”

Are getting creative, and providing an experience fans have proven interested in. Whippoorwill Farms is run by Marissa.

“I pull the eggs out of these boxes.”

And her sidekicks.

“My trusty German Sheppard Johnny and Bolt, they actually work really hard making sure the pigs stay in.”

Although the farm is productive in a traditional sense..

“We get about 125 eggs a day.”

The business goes beyond that.

”To experience the farm and be able to see the livestock and be able to walk the farm and the gardens you would do that just as a guest,” Whippoorwill Farms Owner Marissa Paykos said.

That’s right, a guest. She’s got overnight rental options on the property that she says were a hit during 2021′s tournament and are already selling out for this year’s.

“We already have bookings for our Airbnb options and quite a few of our RV spaces.”

Marissa knows many people will stay at hotels but says this is a unique option to consider. No matter where fans choose to stay, she’s happy this small town’s economy will get a jolt from the tournament.

“It’s really good to see people coming to Ridgeland, I know a lot of the restaurants will enjoy that extra boost.”

The owner of Fiddlers Seafood in the heart of town couldn’t agree more..

”As the economy is like it is now and the high prices of food, we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a big help,” Fiddlers Seafood Restaurant Owner Donna Rowell said.

The CJ Cup starts Oct. 20 but businesses like this restaurant and this farm are already preparing now.

“Chickens”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.