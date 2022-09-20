Chatham Area Transit DOT shuttle expanding routes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit DOT shuttle that rides around downtown will soon be extended to reach more people.

The CAT DOT shuttle used to stop right here go around the historic district downtown at Forsyth Park but now it will go past this park and stretch down Whitaker and end at Victory Dr.

The route will head back up Drayton Street and go as far as far as Bryan Street near Johnson square.

Chatham Area Transit made this change after public meetings with residents.

While many would assume the DOT service is used much more by tourist, CAT CEO Faye DiMassimo says many residents use the shuttle to get to work.

“I see a lot of comments from folks who live here but are really energized around and have used the DOT and find it to be very helpful in getting them in and around downtown because we know parking can be limited, lots of traffic and it’s a great way to move you quickly in and around that area,” Chatham Area Transit CEO Faye Dimassimo said.

She says their still working on a date for the expansion to start.

