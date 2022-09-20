Chatham Area Transit launches CATTracker app

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s now easier for Chatham Area Transit riders to track their bus and plan ahead with a new app available for Apple and Android users.

Some CAT bus riders say they often struggle knowing exactly what time their bus will make it to their stop. Instead of playing a guessing game, now there’s a cat tracker app.

It shows them in real time exactly where their bus is at and what time they can expect it’s coming to them.

“You can pick the stops, you can pick the routes.”

Here’s how it works - first you can enter your stop number or find your route, next pick inbound or outbound, then enter your destination and it’ll tell you how long the bus will take to get to you.

It’s an app frequent bus rider Margaret Hill Painter will be using.

“I’m looking forward to it because how many times I think the bus is going to be there and I’m like ‘where’s the bus? it’s supposed to be here. When’s it coming?’ and you go to call them.”

While the app does not include mobility routes for people needing wheelchairs, she’s still happy you can view active routes on an interactive map and find the best stop for you.

“To be able to look on there and see when their coming and know it’s like hey that’s awesome. That’s beyond awesome,” said Painter.

CAT CEO Faye DiMassimo says they are working on adding mobility buses to the app in the future.

DiMassimo says right now though, the CATtracker app can be accessed on a desktop or phone and it will also save your recent stops.

“That information can be at your finger tips and enable you to plan your day more effectively. It enables us to give better customer service.”

DiMassimo says the transit system is down 31 fixed route drivers and 18 mobility bus drivers.

“Our reliability, our service is a little different during this time period. It enables people to feel that reliability of the service by having that information right in their hands.”

