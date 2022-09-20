Claxton teenager writes book on her experience with autism

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Claxton teenager is now a published author.

Payton Biggers recently wrote a book sharing her experience growing up with autism.

For 13-year-old Payton Biggers, growing up was a challenge.

“I felt misunderstood a lot when I was younger, by other people just not necessarily understanding me. And even nowadays, I get misunderstood sometimes but usually just over minor things.”

It wasn’t until she was diagnosed with high-functioning autism when she understood why she felt different.

“I was like, ‘That’s why. That’s why I act like this.”

After her diagnosis, Biggers’ parents used books about autism to help them better understand their daughter.

But there was a problem, says Payton.

”...Mostly, they’re by neurotypical adults. So, I thought it would be a change if a book about autism for children was actually written by a young autistic person.”

She combined her love of writing and drawing to publish her own book titled “Autism Gives Me Superpowers” to help others understand how everyday things might be different from her point of view.

“It often bothers me when maybe parents or other kids avoid a person on the spectrum because they’re on the spectrum, or like are just mean to them and that really bothers me so maybe with my book I can stop some of that.”

In the book, she describes how overstimulating loud music and bright lights can be, her sensitivity to tone of voice, and how obsession with few topics impacted her childhood.

It’s a glimpse into her mind.

One that Biggers’ parents say they wish they had when Payton was younger.

“We were at a loss in the beginning. We wanted to do everything we could to help her and we had no idea what we were doing. We’re hoping that people who maybe have a three or four year old now that are going through what we did 10 years ago that have the book, would do things differently and have a better take on what they’re going through,” said Michelle Bigger, Peyton’s mother.

As Biggers now hopes that by sharing her own experience, she can help others understand children just like her.

“They don’t have limits and they’re not ‘disabled.’ They’re gifted, and they can discover their own superpower as the title says.”

