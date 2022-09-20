Coastal Health District offering flu shots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s that time of year again, the CDC recommends you get your flu shot by the end of October.

And the Coastal Health District wants to make its easy for you to get one.

Starting Oct. 3, you can get your flu shot at your counties health department if you live in Liberty County, Long County, Effingham County, and McIntosh County.

Appointments are required at all location listed above.

Chatham and McIntosh Counties will also offer drive through options on specific days.

A drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, at the health department located on Hwy. 57 in Townsend.

No appointment is necessary at the drive-through clinic.

Two drive-through flu vaccination clinics will also take place. The first will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19th at the Savannah Civic Center.

The second will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus located at 210 Technology Circle on Savannah’s westside.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.