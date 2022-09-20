Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Coastal Health District offering flu shots

(KLTV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s that time of year again, the CDC recommends you get your flu shot by the end of October.

And the Coastal Health District wants to make its easy for you to get one.

Starting Oct. 3, you can get your flu shot at your counties health department if you live in Liberty County, Long County, Effingham County, and McIntosh County.

Appointments are required at all location listed above.

Chatham and McIntosh Counties will also offer drive through options on specific days.

A drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, at the health department located on Hwy. 57 in Townsend.

No appointment is necessary at the drive-through clinic.

Two drive-through flu vaccination clinics will also take place. The first will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19th at the Savannah Civic Center.

The second will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus located at 210 Technology Circle on Savannah’s westside.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taneecia Williams
Garden City police searching for woman, considered armed and dangerous
Tyler Hood
Springfield man arrested on rape, child molestation charges
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
Keith Lemarcus Roland
Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident
Body found in pond at Daffin Park

Latest News

THE News at 6
Southeast Georgia Health District holds pop-up Covid test distribution
Southeast Georgia Health District holds pop-up Covid test distribution
Southeast Georgia Health District holds pop-up Covid test distribution
Rally to keep Atlanta medical center open
Kemp announces $100M+ to expand Grady’s bed capacity
Update on COVID-19
Coastal Health District gives update on booster shots, COVID testing sites closing