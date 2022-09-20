Sky Cams
Contract passes to expand CAT services in Garden City

Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City made a big move becoming the first city in Chatham County to pass a contract paying to expand CAT services.

It’s a deal six years in the making

The stops they’re adding are in District 3, represented by councilwoman Natalyn Morris.

“We’ve been asking like you said for years and years and years to get some stops...get more stops down HWY 21. This is great to hear. Finally we’re able to get it in motion....my question to you is when will this start?”

CAT says the stops should be in place by the beginning of 2023.

The extra stops will be at Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Varnedoe Avenue, and Smith avenue

The deal will cost the city at least $90,000 over the course of five years.

