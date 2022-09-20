Contract passes to expand CAT services in Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City made a big move becoming the first city in Chatham County to pass a contract paying to expand CAT services.

It’s a deal six years in the making

The stops they’re adding are in District 3, represented by councilwoman Natalyn Morris.

“We’ve been asking like you said for years and years and years to get some stops...get more stops down HWY 21. This is great to hear. Finally we’re able to get it in motion....my question to you is when will this start?”

CAT says the stops should be in place by the beginning of 2023.

The extra stops will be at Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Varnedoe Avenue, and Smith avenue

The deal will cost the city at least $90,000 over the course of five years.

