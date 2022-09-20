Exchange Club presents Teacher of the Month award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the Exchange Club of Savannah awarded Christina Melton with the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month Award.

The award was presented at luncheon in the Carey Hilliards Banquet Room.

Melton is a fifth grade teacher at Jacob G. Smith Elementary. It is her second year at the school.

Melton taught Kindergarten for three years prior.

She moved from Atlanta to be closer to her hometown of Brunswick.

