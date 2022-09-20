Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Exchange Club presents Teacher of the Month award

Christina Melton
Christina Melton(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the Exchange Club of Savannah awarded Christina Melton with the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month Award.

The award was presented at luncheon in the Carey Hilliards Banquet Room.

Melton is a fifth grade teacher at Jacob G. Smith Elementary. It is her second year at the school.

Melton taught Kindergarten for three years prior.

She moved from Atlanta to be closer to her hometown of Brunswick.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
Double shooting
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal
1200 block of 71st Street
17-year-old dead after shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

Latest News

Keith Lemarcus Roland
Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident
Taneecia Williams
Garden City police searching for woman, considered armed and dangerous
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
Plans for The Sugar Shack to be discussed at commission meeting