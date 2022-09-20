Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department has arrested a shooting suspect.

According to police, Taneecia Williams has been arrested and is at the Chatham Count Detention Center.

Williams was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old James Ancrum.

Ancrum was killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in the area of Priscilla D. Thomas Way.

