Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police

Taneecia Williams
Taneecia Williams(Garden City Police)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department has arrested a shooting suspect.

According to police, Taneecia Williams has been arrested and is at the Chatham Count Detention Center.

Williams was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old James Ancrum.

Ancrum was killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in the area of Priscilla D. Thomas Way.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

