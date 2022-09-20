Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department has arrested a shooting suspect.
According to police, Taneecia Williams has been arrested and is at the Chatham Count Detention Center.
Williams was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old James Ancrum.
Ancrum was killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in the area of Priscilla D. Thomas Way.
