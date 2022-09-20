Sky Cams
K9s receiving new protective vests in Bryan County

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - K9s at the Bryan County Sheriff office are set to receive new protective vests thanks to a local non profit.

Deputies at the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say the new vests will include crucial supplies like Narcan and medical kits.

The new bullet proof vests will be donated to the department by the Georgia Police K9 Foundation based in Statesboro. That’s a non profit that aims to protect law enforcement K9s.

Deputies say traffic and patrol K9s will wear the vests while on duty. They say the added Narcan and medical kits are also essential as many crime scenes are unpredictable.

“We have so many instances, unfortunately, where weapons are involved. We want to protect not only ourselves as we would wear our vests, but we want our dogs protected too,” Bryan County Sherrif’s Office Jennifer Fleming said.

The sheriff’s office say all four of the K9s are set to receive the new vests.

