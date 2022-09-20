Sky Cams
Liberty County Neighborhood Center hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness event

Liberty County Neighborhood Center
Liberty County Neighborhood Center(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is World Alzheimer’s Day. It is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.

According to the Mayo Clinic, more than 3 million U.S. cases are reported per year.

Symptoms include Memory loss, new problems with speaking or writing, withdrawal from work or social activities, and even changes in mood and personality.

Treatment can help, but this condition can’t be cured. That’s why early detection and risk management is key and the people that run the Liberty County Neighborhood Center plan on doing their part in the fight against the disease.

Here at the Liberty County Neighborhood Center, they also act as a senior daycare center. And some of the folks they care for have Alzheimer’s Disease.

That’s why they’re hosting an Alzheimer’s Awareness event this World Alzheimer’s Day. To kick the day off, seniors will take a walk around nearby James A. Brown Park.

There’s no set distance they’ll just walk as far as they feel comfortable. After that, they’ll participate in brain games- like trivia.

These activities do have a specific purpose. Though there’s no certain way to prevent Alzheimers studies suggest staying physically and mentally active may reduce your chances to get the disease- or slow the progression of it down if you do have it.

“We can’t stop it, but we can slow it down as much as possible with the medication and also with coming to places like this center or even going to a Memory Care Unit, just the activities and being engaged in something slow the progression of the disease down,” Liberty County Neighborhood Center Director Shamiria Nix said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the walk around the park tomorrow and the trivia session to follow. It’ll get started around 10 a.m.

