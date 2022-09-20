Sky Cams
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

Police lights
Police lights(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia.

Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was life-flighted to a local hospital. He is in critical but stable condition right now.

Vidalia Police arrested Kendall Wilcox who they say drove away from the scene, parked further down Pine Street, and then tried to drive away from law enforcement.

Wilcox was taken to the Toombs County jail. No word on charges at this time.

Vidalia Police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on this case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

