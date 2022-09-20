Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting

FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson
FILE PHOTO - Marc Wilson(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a deadly shooting in 2020 in Statesboro.

Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in late August.

Ten years is the maximum sentence under that charge, according to the judge. Wilson will get credit for time served.

Wilson was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault for shooting at a moving truck in June of 2020, killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. She was riding in the back seat of a pickup truck on Statesboro’s bypass in the middle of the night.

Involuntary manslaughter was a lesser charge that was added during jury instruction on Monday. Wilson was found not guilty on the murder and aggravated assault char

Prosecutors argued Wilson overreacted to the truck traveling next to him and the teens inside.

Defense attorneys said he was protecting himself and the young woman riding with him.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taneecia Williams
Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
Tyler Hood
Springfield man arrested on rape, child molestation charges
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
Keith Lemarcus Roland
Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident

Latest News

Chatham Area Transit DOT shuttle expanding routes
THE News at 4:30
Claxton teenager writes book on her experience with autism
Chatham Area Transit launches CATTracker app
Chatham Area Transit launches CATTracker app
Chatham Area Transit launches CATTracker app