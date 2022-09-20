Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a deadly shooting in 2020 in Statesboro.

Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in late August.

Ten years is the maximum sentence under that charge, according to the judge. Wilson will get credit for time served.

Wilson was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault for shooting at a moving truck in June of 2020, killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. She was riding in the back seat of a pickup truck on Statesboro’s bypass in the middle of the night.

Involuntary manslaughter was a lesser charge that was added during jury instruction on Monday. Wilson was found not guilty on the murder and aggravated assault char

Prosecutors argued Wilson overreacted to the truck traveling next to him and the teens inside.

Defense attorneys said he was protecting himself and the young woman riding with him.

