National Voter Registration Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The November Election is just 7 weeks away and that is why local organizations are reminding you to get your voter registration done.

If you live in Georgia and want to vote in the November election, voter registration has to be complete by October 11, no matter if you do it in person, online or by mail.

If you live in South Carolina, you have to get that registration completed just a few days earlier. If you register to vote in person, it has to be completed by October 7, if you do it online it has to be done by October 9 and if you mail it in, it has to be postmarked by October 11.

You need to register to vote, If you have moved or have never voted before, just get your ID ready and you can do it online.

If you still need help to register, the League of Women Voters in Beaufort County will be out on Tuesday. From 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m. they will be at TCL Beaufort Mather Campus Building #12. And then from 1-3:30 p.m. they will be at the USCB Beaufort campus in the performing arts center.

There are several events this week in Savannah, all at Deep’s headquarters at 3025 Bull Street:

Sept. 21: Why Voting Matters Workshop from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: What is on the November Ballot Workshop from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: Voter Information and Registration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the Coastal Georgia League of Women Voters will be out at 11 schools including 3 college campuses and 8 high schools to register new voters. Earlier this week, they went to the Chatham County Detention Center to speak with inmates about their rights to vote.

They are also asking for volunteers to help their canvas efforts to go door to door in low voter turnout neighborhoods to register voters and show them sample ballots for the upcoming election.

November 8 is the midterm election day, where the ballot has some statewide races, including governor, but there are mainly local races to choose a candidate to represent you at the state level.

“Mostly it’s local, it’s who you are sending to the state legislature and the state senate and those people are going to decide all kinds of things that matter to you, reproductive rights, gun rights, voting rights, where your district is,” said Nina Altschiller, the president of the League of Women Voters in Coastal Georgia. “We all have issues that we care about and sometimes some of us are just single issue voters, this is when your issue matters so do your research, which candidates support the issues that matter to you. I personally, don’t care how you vote, the only thing I care about is that you do vote,” Altschiiller added.

