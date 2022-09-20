Promotional night schedule released for the Savannah Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have released the promotional night schedule for the inaugural 2022-23 season.

Scattered throughout the schedule is a series of nights themed around military, schools, and giving back to the community.

A few that caught our eye are the Black Panther themed Marvel night, SpongeBob themed Nickelodeon night and the Scooby-Doo themed Warner Brothers night.

Please click here to see the full promotional night schedule.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.