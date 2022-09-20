Rory McIlroy will defend CJ CUP title in Ridgeland

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Rory McIlroy will be hitting the links in the Lowcountry.

The defending CJ CUP champion will defend his title in October at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

The tournament was launched as Korea’s first official PGA Tour tournament in 2017. It was relocated to the United States due to the challenges of COVID-19.

This will be the first time the CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club in 2021.

The tournament will be played the week of October 17-23.

To purchase tickets or parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, please visit CJCUPSouthCarolina.com.

