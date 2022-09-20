Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rory McIlroy will defend CJ CUP title in Ridgeland

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the practice range during a practice round of the 2021 PGA...
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the practice range during a practice round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 18, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)(Darren Carroll | PGA of America)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Rory McIlroy will be hitting the links in the Lowcountry.

The defending CJ CUP champion will defend his title in October at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

The tournament was launched as Korea’s first official PGA Tour tournament in 2017. It was relocated to the United States due to the challenges of COVID-19.

This will be the first time the CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club in 2021.

The tournament will be played the week of October 17-23.

To purchase tickets or parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, please visit CJCUPSouthCarolina.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taneecia Williams
Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police
Tyler Hood
Springfield man arrested on rape, child molestation charges
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
Keith Lemarcus Roland
Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident
Body found in pond at Daffin Park

Latest News

Savannah Ghost Pirates
Promotional night schedule released for the Savannah Ghost Pirates
Fans celebrate with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., center, after an NCAA college...
AP Top 25: Washington moves in; Penn State, Oregon move up
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a two RBI double in the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Acuña accounts for all 4 runs as Braves hold off Phillies
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) after he scored a...
No. 1 Georgia dominates South Carolina 48-7 to go to 3-0