Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft

Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.

Bond was set at around $2,400.

Thomas was an alderman in Savannah for several years before losing in the 2019 election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

