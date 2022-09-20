Warmer weather builds in ahead of Thursday’s cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for inland communities and 70s closer to the coast.

What fog that does develop will lift by the mid-morning, leaving mostly clear skies for the afternoon. Dry weather continues with highs in the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon. The evening will also be pleasant, with 70s returning shortly after sunset.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 6.9′ 4:30AM I 2.2′ 10:37AM I 7.8′ 4:51PM

Tuesday Beach forecast: There will be a chance for patchy fog around sunrise, but it won’t last but for a couple of hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will be around two to three feet along with the UV index in the Very High category.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny as warmer weather builds in. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next week. Even though this is the first day of fall, temperatures will be in the mid 90s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Cooler air is expected to move in on Friday into the weekend behind a dry cold front pushing through Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend looks to be decent with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tropical forecast:

Hurricane Fiona is expected to continue gaining strength as it moves north and eventually northeast. Heavy rain and wind is likely for Turks and Caicos along with the southeastern Bahamas. We could see this storm become a major hurricane Tuesday afternoon, bringing potential impacts to Bermuda late Thursday into Friday.

There is another area of interest in the central Atlantic that only has a low-end chance of developing at the moment. This system will move toward the Caribbean throughout the week into the weekend. Some models are hinting at a storm developing if this makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

