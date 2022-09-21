4th annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some Saturday plans for the first weekend of Fall, there may be a good option out on Hilton Head Island.

The fourth annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival will be bigger than its ever been before, with 18 chefs and 11 breweries on their way.

”Come have some great beer, some wonderful shrimp cooked 18 different ways, and enjoy some great tunes,” Sea Pines Resort Executive Chef Benjamin Harris said.

The vendors will be set up here, all with one specific detail in common.

”We get inquiries every year from chefs around the country that want to be apart of it, but we try to really focus on Lowcountry chefs. Everyone is either from Hilton Head , Bluffton or I think we have one or two from Savannah.”

He says that local focus is huge, and even trickles down to where the ingredients will come from.

”We’ve increased the quality of the cuisine you can go out and get and we want to showcase that with a beautiful local shrimp caught right here.”

The shrimp festival with all those local vendors, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Harbour Town.

