7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People shouldn’t have to fight cancer alone. And some can get the support they need this weekend in Hinesville.

The 7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference is held in recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, but it is a gathering and a celebration of survivors.

Sandra Stephens Smalls is a two-time survivor of Hodgkins Lymphoma and the leader of the conference.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.