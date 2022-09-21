America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia honoring Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah resident getting recognized for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia.

America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers.

Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition.

Mary Jane Crouch Executive Director of the organization say without volunteers they could not accomplish their mission every year.

“We actually use the equivalent of about 22 full time employees every year in volunteer hours. If we didn’t have those volunteers there is no way we could ever go out and hire that. We actually have people who come out every week in our kitchen to prepare those meals for kids cafes. It is just amazing. they have become a part of our family.”

America’s Second Harvest of Coast Georgia distributes food to 21 counties.

Last year, they provided more than 28 million pounds of food to people in need.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.