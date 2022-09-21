Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has been injured as a result of a shooting on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:05 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road for a shots fired call.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says there will be an increased police presence around Muddy Creek Road, Bryant Road, and Spanish Wells Road for the next several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

