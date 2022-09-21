Chatham County hosting free rabies vaccine and microchip event for dogs

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the tropics heating up for hurricane season, one part of hurricane preparedness is getting your pets ready. There is a lot of chaos if we do get hit by a storm and have to evacuate, so if your dog gets lost, the county wants to make sure they are healthy and find their way back home.

That is why on Wednesday, you can get a free rabies vaccine and microchip registration for your dog. Anyone is welcome to bring their dog to Tom Triplett Park today from 3-6 p.m. to get their shot and a microchip, which can be scanned if the dog gets lost to find your information and get returned home.

The county is prepared to provide services for about 500 dogs during the event.

Dr. Jake Harper from Chatham County animal services says not only is microchipping a great resource during a natural disaster, but it also helps them on a daily basis with the intake of stray dogs.

“I think that sometimes when stray dogs that we pick up, people may not know where to go, where to look, where to find them, even the two or three days we can keep a dog out of the shelter because it had a microchip when it came in is a big help with the shelter staff and caring for the animals and the rotation through the kennel,” said Dr. Harper.

Keeping up with the demand has been difficult for the county’s animal services the past few months. Their intake numbers are closer to pre-covid but owner surrender numbers are still up because of the financial strain right now.

The shelter continues to be at or just below capacity, right now with a population of about 75 dogs, and that does not including the hundreds still waiting to be adopted at area rescues.

“We look at rescues and animal services as being a separate entity, it’s not, what we do affects them, what they do affects us and we depend on those rescues and we depend on a lot of those people in the community to help,” said Dr. Harper,

Dr. Jake Harper, encourages you to reach out to a rescue and see how you can help during these unprecedented times.

