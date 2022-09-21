Cold front arrives on Thursday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly clear skies will be around Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for inland communities and 70s closer to the coast.

Dry weather continues with highs in the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. The evening will also be pleasant, with 70s returning shortly after sunset.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 6.9′ 5:23AM I 2.0′ 11:31AM I 8.1′ 5:44PM

Wednesday Beach forecast: There will be a chance for patchy fog around sunrise, but it won’t last but for a couple of hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will be around two to three feet along with the UV index in the Very High category.

Thursday is technically the first day of fall, starting at 9:03PM, but it will be the warmest day out of the next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. A “dry” cold front will move in without much fanfare, bringing in cooler and drier air going into Friday.

Cooler air continues to move in to kick off the weekend behind a dry cold front pushing through Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend looks to be decent with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60 during the morning around Savannah with inland areas in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. under mostly clear skies.

Tropical forecast:

Major Hurricane Fiona will continue to gain strength as it moves to the northeast, bringing potential impacts to Bermuda late Thursday into Friday. We could see wave heights near 4 feet along our coast along with an increased risk for rip currents.

There is another area of interest in the central Atlantic that only has a high-end chance of developing at the moment. This system will move toward the Caribbean throughout the week into the weekend. Some models are hinting at a storm developing if this makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for updates, especially next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gaston will hold on to its tropical storm designation heading into the weekend over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

