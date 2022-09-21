Deputies in Evans Co. certified in car seat safety

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County Sheriff’s Office recently got some new credentials! Several deputies are now certified in children’s car seat safety.

Deputies with the Evans County Sheriffs office are now National Child Passenger Safety Seat Technicians. Sheriff Mac Edwards says he hopes this will help ensure the safety of children in the county.

Sheriff Edwards says a huge issue in traffic citations is children not being properly secured in the car. The four deputies who completed the course are now able to install and inspect car seats to ensure they’re being used the right way.

Instructors showed how car seats are made, how they prevent injuries, what seat is proper for what ages, and how to secure it in the car properly. Sheriff Edwards says the next step is child safety events in the area.

“To be able to be a part of the community and show our citizens, show our community the right way to put seats in so that the kids are safe and the parents are safe. They don’t have to leave the jurisdiction worried about their child or leave the jurisdiction worried about getting a citation.”

Sheriff Edwards says they hope to have their first safety events scheduled in the coming weeks.

