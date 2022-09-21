Governor Kemp awards $30 million in grants to homeless initiatives

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awards a second round of grants across the state in an effort to fight homelessness and housing insecurity. More than $30 million from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund will be given to 8 projects aimed at battling the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the governor awarded $62 million for this program.

“When I first took office, I promised to make Georgia a state where all people can succeed, no matter their background,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The pandemic showed the great level of resiliency and determination Georgians have, and the funds we’re awarding today will further help those still struggling in the aftermath of COVID-19 regain stability and housing security.”

Projects receiving awards include construction and renovation of affordable housing for elderly residents, as well as, at-risk and low-income individuals;. They also include rental and housing units for special needs or disabled residents and assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Each project was chosen following a competitive application process.

Awards:

Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $4,844,976

DASH for LaGrange, Inc.: $4,000,000

Atlanta BeltLine Partnership: $3,000,000

Westside Future Fund: $2,000,000

DreamKey Partners, Inc.: $4,999,999

Wealth Watchers, Inc.: $2,200,000

Resource Housing Group, Inc.: $5,000,000

River Edge Foundation, Inc.: $4,788,334

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.