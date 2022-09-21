Sky Cams
Governor Kemp awards $30 million in grants to homeless initiatives

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The Republican incumbent is proposing additional tax state income tax rebates and property tax breaks as part of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awards a second round of grants across the state in an effort to fight homelessness and housing insecurity. More than $30 million from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund will be given to 8 projects aimed at battling the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the governor awarded $62 million for this program.

“When I first took office, I promised to make Georgia a state where all people can succeed, no matter their background,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The pandemic showed the great level of resiliency and determination Georgians have, and the funds we’re awarding today will further help those still struggling in the aftermath of COVID-19 regain stability and housing security.”

Projects receiving awards include construction and renovation of affordable housing for elderly residents, as well as, at-risk and low-income individuals;. They also include rental and housing units for special needs or disabled residents and assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Each project was chosen following a competitive application process.

Awards:

  • Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $4,844,976
  • DASH for LaGrange, Inc.: $4,000,000
  • Atlanta BeltLine Partnership: $3,000,000
  • Westside Future Fund: $2,000,000
  • DreamKey Partners, Inc.: $4,999,999
  • Wealth Watchers, Inc.: $2,200,000
  • Resource Housing Group, Inc.: $5,000,000
  • River Edge Foundation, Inc.: $4,788,334

