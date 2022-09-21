Human remains wash ashore Jones Island in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Human remains washed ashore Jones Island on Tuesday morning, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives responded to the report at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 20.

The location where the remains were found is only accessible by boat, the sheriff’s office says.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy and possible identification.

Jones Island is at the mouth of the Savannah River on the South Carolina side.

