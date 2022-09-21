Sky Cams
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Savannah

(Source: MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Savannah on Thursday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male stabbing victim went to the Dollar General on Bay Street to call police.

The stabbing appeared to have occurred at Bakers Street Park on Jenks Street.

He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating.

