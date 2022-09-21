Marc Wilson’s attorneys say they will appeal the sentence for 2020 deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys for Marc Wilson say they will appeal the sentence handed down by a judge for involuntary manslaughter.

Wilson was sentenced to spend ten years behind bars.

The crowds and emotion that has followed Marc Wilson’s case may be absent from the judicial annex today. But many of those folks say the case continues in spite of the sentence handed down from the judge.

In the two hour sentencing hearing, Allison Hutcheson wept as she recalled the notice that her stepdaughter Haley had been shot and killed.

“We had to wake up our children, and tell them that their Sissy was gone,” Haley’s Stepmom Allison Hutcheson said.

Wilson’s defense attorneys brought a dozen character witnesses who described Wilson as an honest and honorable young man. Attorneys asked Judge Ronnie Thompson to hand down a shorter sentence or even place Wilson on probation. After several minutes of explanation, he rendered his decision.

“The court is going to sentence you to the maximum, ten years to serve,” Judge Ronnie Thompson said.

Last month, a jury acquitted Wilson on murder and aggravated assault charges, but convicted him of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Attorneys contend the sentence should have been less than the 10 year maximum.

“Just to be clear the sentence that the judge handed out is not a reflection of what the jury’s decision was,” Defense Attorney Mawuli Davis said.

Wilson’s supporters accused prosecutors of mishandling the case and targeting their client while ignoring the teens Wilson said were threatening him when he fired his gun.

“The use of the District Attorney’s office in this “legal lynching”, Daphne Totten has a lot to answer for that. And there’s blood on the hands of Luke Conley, Ashton DeLoach, and Mason Glisson. Nothing this judge said today is going to change that.”

Judge Thompson declined to grant first-offender status in the case. Wilson spent close to two years in jail awaiting trial. That time will count toward his sentence.

Both sides return to court next week when the state asks the judge to impose restitution in the case for the expenses of Haley’s funeral.

