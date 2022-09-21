Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference.

Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday.

Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts will adjust their mirrors, steering wheels, seats and more for them to make sure they’re safe on the road.

Memorial’s injury prevention specialist says they often see an increase in car accidents involving the older population because their car isn’t fitted for them.

“We do have kind of an influx sometimes of our motor vehicle crashes in our elderly population and we find through our data and law enforcement data that sometimes it’s hard for them to see, whether it be because their seats aren’t adjusted properly or their seat belt doesn’t hit them correctly,” Memorials Injury Prevention Coordinator Emily Burnside said.

You can pull up to the event anytime on Friday between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

